Her Sister Is The Definition Of Drop Dead Gorgeous, So She Didn’t Ask Her To Be In Her Bridal Party For Fear Of Being Outshined At Her Own Wedding

This 25-year-old woman describes herself as “homely,” as she doesn’t think there is another word to describe her lack of looks.

She says she isn’t conventionally attractive or really attractive by any standards at all. In contrast, her 27-year-old sister Bella is the definition of drop dead gorgeous.

Bella is, in her opinion, one of the most stunning women to ever exist. When they were kids, Bella would frequently get stopped in the mall by modeling agents wanting to give her opportunities; that’s the impact of Bella’s beauty.

“We have different dads, and I guess she just won the genetic lottery,” she explained. “I was jealous of her as a kid, especially because we were always compared to one another. I’m 5’4, average body, slightly below-average face. She’s 5’11, thin, and all around, just really gorgeous.”

“She’s also a genuinely great person. She’s humble and sweet, and even though she could’ve made a living off of her looks, she ended up going into social work and now works with kids in foster care.”

“Her and I are close. We see one another a bit less since she moved to a new city with her husband, but we constantly text and call. I was her maid of honor two years ago at her wedding.”

Well, a couple of months ago, her 30-year-old fiancé named Allen asked her to marry him, and she said yes.

Her entire family was thrilled to find out about her engagement, as they like Allen a lot. It’s also nice that Bella is very close to Allen, and she frequently has Bella and Bella’s husband over to have dinner.

Also, Bella and Bella’s husband like to invite her and Allen over to their place for game nights, so these sisters and their significant others really are close.

