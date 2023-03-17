Her Sister Just Revealed To Her That 2 Years Ago Her Fiancé Made A Move On Her, And Her Wedding Is Supposed To Happen In 4 Months

This 25-year-old girl has been engaged to her 27-year-old fiancé for just about a year now, and they have been together for 7 years total.

Currently, she and her fiancé are in the largest fight that they have ever experienced, even though they never disagree, and it’s having her question her whole relationship.

The fight they are in is about a dog that she rescued, and she decided to speak to her younger sister about the argument.

As she was revealing everything to her sister, her sister informed her that 2 years ago, while she was living in her house, her fiancé made a move on her.

Apparently, her fiancé touched her sister’s leg and the back of her neck, too, while she was not around.

“The same day she moved out of our house, but she never told me why until today,” she explained.

“She had wanted to move out for some time, and she moved in with her current boyfriend, so I didn’t think much of it. Now, we are engaged and four months away from getting married. This fight is making me “zoom out” and reevaluate/question our entire relationship.”

“I’m terrified that I might be marrying the wrong person. At the same time, he has been my best friend for 7 years and has always meant the world to me.”

She is starting to believe that she’s more in love with him than he is in love with her. She’s also very concerned that due to what he did to her sister, he is liable to not be loyal in their marriage.

