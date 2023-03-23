Here Are 5 Reasons Why You Should Have A Wedding That Includes Children Instead Of Excludes Them

Weddings are one of the most important milestones in your life. So it is only natural to carefully plan out every detail– from the venue and decorations to food and favors– to ensure your day is picture-perfect.

When it comes time to make the guest list, though, love birds are often confronted with one big dilemma– whether or not they should have a child-free wedding.

Child-free weddings are on the rise, with many couples preferring not to worry about the issues that come with having kiddos at their nuptials.

For some soon-to-be brides and grooms, though, having a child-free wedding might not be their best option.

We recently discussed the five reasons why child-free weddings are ideal for certain couples. But below, let’s go over the key reasons why children should be afforded space on your guest list.

1. Children Bring Joy

It’s one thing if you and your partner absolutely hate kids. But, if you don’t, you might not want to miss out on the joy and laughter that children often bring.

Kids have infectious personalities that have a tendency to light up any room and put smiles on everyone’s faces. And since weddings are a celebration of love and happiness, having children around can only enhance the festive atmosphere.

On top of adding some free-loving spirit to your ceremony and reception, children can also help break the ice during the event.

