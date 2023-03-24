Here’s A Recipe For Pain Au Chocolat Using Easter Bunny Candy

Pain au chocolat is one of the most well-known French pastries. It’s essentially a flaky, buttery rectangular croissant wrapped around a bar of chocolate. After baking, the result is a light, fresh roll with rich melted chocolate still warm from the oven.

There is no greater pleasure than enjoying a steaming mug of coffee or tea and munching on a sweet pastry for breakfast. So if you want to impress your folks at Easter brunch, try making pain au chocolat.

Food TikToker Coco (@halfacoco) has a recipe for pain au chocolat made with Easter bunny candy, and it has received over one million views. The recipe makes twelve and requires only three ingredients, debunking the myth that pastries are super complex and daunting.

After all, pain au chocolat simply means “bread with chocolate,” so that’s what most of the recipe consists of. You will need one puff pastry sheet, two egg yolks, and 24 Maltesers mini chocolate bunnies.

Start by preheating the oven to 180 degrees Celsius, or 356 degrees Fahrenheit. Next, roll out the puff pastry dough.

You can just grab one from the freezer section at the grocery store instead of making your own dough.

Place a chocolate bunny lengthwise on the edge of the puff pastry sheet. Put another one on the other side of the dough.

Then, set two candies in the middle, between the bunnies on the edges. In each croissant, you should have two pieces of chocolate.

Repeat the process while ensuring there is enough room to wrap the pastry around both of the chocolate bunnies.

Use a knife to slice the dough into horizontal strips. Then, cut into the center of the dough, so each section is left with two chocolates on either end.

