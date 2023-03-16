He’s An Easy To Follow Recipe For How You Can Make Strawberry Danishes

Pastries seem like a project for experienced bakers to tackle, but that’s not always the case. We’ve discovered an easy recipe for strawberry cream cheese danishes.

Thanks to frozen puff pastry dough from the grocery store, you, too, can make high-quality homemade pastries. Trust me, even the average Joe can successfully create a batch.

A baker named Maliah (@petitecakery) is demonstrating how to make your own strawberry danishes that look and taste like they’re straight from your local bakery.

In a bowl, mix half a block of cream cheese (four ounces), a little less than a quarter cup of powdered sugar, and one teaspoon of vanilla. Mix well and set it aside while you prepare the fruit.

Next, slice your freshly washed strawberries as thin as possible. Grab some store-bought puff pastry and cut it into squares. You can make dough from scratch, but we love recipes with lazy girl hacks here.

Now, Maliah is showing you two ways you can fold it to make it look super elaborate. Take a square and fold it in half, creating a triangle shape. Then, cut two diagonal slits into the triangle. Make sure they don’t connect!

Unfold the piece of puff pastry and fold the cut sections over to their opposite sides. The right piece goes to the left, and vice versa.

You should have a diamond with fancy-looking twisted points on the top and bottom. Spoon some of the cream cheese filling into the center of the diamond and neatly place the strawberries on top.

For the next method, you’re simply going to add a spoonful of filling in the middle of the puff pastry square with a pile of strawberries sitting prettily on top.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.