He’s Sharing A Crazy Story About An Entitled Guy He Went To College With

Many kids who grew up in filthy rich families don’t realize the amount of privilege and wealth they have compared to the rest of the world.

Somehow, they fail to comprehend that we regular folk don’t receive the same financial support they do. We also don’t have multiple summer houses and can’t afford to use a Birkin as a casual book bag.

So when they periodically demonstrate jaw-dropping displays of entitlement, such as throwing a fit when they get a Porsche for their birthday instead of a Ferrari or asking their parents for a thousand-dollar allowance, we can’t help but roll our eyes.

Because how can someone be that out of touch? TikToker Jordan (@jordan_the_stallion8) is sharing a story from his second year of college about an interaction he had with an entitled classmate.

So Jordan was in his class, and next to him was a guy talking on the phone with a parent. Jordan tried to focus on the lecture but couldn’t help overhearing snippets of their conversation.

Suddenly, Jordan’s classmate turned to Jordan and asked if he could help settle a debate between him and his father.

Then, the classmate inquired how many times Jordan’s family went sailing in a year. At first, Jordan was confused.

The classmate clarified, asking again how often Jordan’s family went sailing on their boat. Jordan informed him that his family didn’t own a boat.

The classmate apologized for his blunder, stating that he meant to say “yacht,” not “boat,” and didn’t mean to be rude.

