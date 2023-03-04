He’s Trying To Get His Fiancée To Drop One Of Her Bridesmaids After Realizing He Doesn’t Have Enough Groomsmen To Make It Even

I’ve heard that for many people planning their weddings, choosing who will be a bridesmaid or a groomsman can be difficult.

Some brides and grooms have to worry about choosing between their best friends and which family members to add to the mix.

Then, of course, there’s the issue of having an unequal number of bridesmaids and groomsmen. For some couples, having uneven wedding parties is not a big deal.

But there’s one groom who is trying to get his fiancée to drop one of her bridesmaids after making the discovery that he doesn’t have enough groomsmen to make it even.

He and his fianceé are both in their early 20s and are getting married this April. She has six bridesmaids ready for the wedding, but he only has five groomsmen. He claims this is an issue for him because he has OCD or obsessive-compulsive disorder.

He noted that because of his disorder, he often gets fixated on certain details, and when things aren’t even or balanced out, he becomes very anxious. He tried to find a sixth groomsman but couldn’t find anyone else to join.

“That’s why I decided to ask my fianceé to drop one of her bridesmaids from the line-up,” he explained.

“I thought she’d understand my side ’cause she knows how much I struggle with OCD, but instead, she blew off at me about using my condition to control her and alienate her from one of her friends.”

He believes that his fianceé is making the situation a bigger deal than it needs to be, noting that she doesn’t get along as well with two of her bridesmaids, so she should be able to ask them to back out.

