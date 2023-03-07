His Daughter Lives With Him And Doesn’t Pay Rent, So He Expects Her To Agree To Babysit Her Siblings For Free

This man has a daughter who is 20, and his daughter goes to college yet lives with him still. He doesn’t ask his daughter to pay him rent, but he does require his daughter to do a couple of things for him in exchange for living at home rent-free.

Some of the things he asks his daughter to do include cleaning around the house and cooking.

He thinks that because these are tasks any adult would really have to perform daily, it makes sense to ask his daughter to pitch in.

As part of his daughter’s household chores, he does also ask her to babysit her 5-year-old twin brothers when he’s consumed with work or wants a “break” to spend time with his girlfriend.

He expects his daughter to babysit her brothers approximately 3 times each week, and he doesn’t think that’s a big ask.

“My daughter recently spoke up to me about how she feels I’m putting too much of a workload on her back which I don’t see how,” he explained.

“She told me she’s okay with cooking and cleaning around the house, but having to watch over her siblings was annoying and stressful and that it’s taking away from her studies.”

“…I myself went to school while having to pay bills and take care of her as a baby alongside my ex-wife. I told her she was acting very privileged and that if I could do it, so could she. She didn’t like that very much and stormed off into her room.”

His daughter then spoke to his sister about how she thinks he’s treating her terribly. After that conversation, his sister phoned him up to see if he could give her money for any chores his daughter completes around the house, including babysitting.

