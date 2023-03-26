His Girlfriend And Her Friends Went Out To Dinner And Spent $1,000, But He Refused To Pay For Them All When His Girlfriend Asked

Have you ever picked up the bill for someone whose card was declined? It can be so embarrassing for your card to decline at a nice dinner or a store of some kind, so if a friend can help you out at that moment, it’s great.

But what if the bill was over a thousand dollars?

One man got in a big fight with his girlfriend after he was asked to pay for a big expensive meal she shared with her friend group when her card declined.

He’s 32-years-old, and his girlfriend is 24. The other night, she went to a fancy restaurant with a group of five friends to celebrate one of them getting engaged.

The restaurant is a new hot spot with expensive menu items. He knew he’d be picking her up from there that night, but what he didn’t know was that he’d be asked to pay.

At dinner, his girlfriend decided at the last minute to offer to pay the bill for everyone. She later told him that everyone had paid for something on their girl’s night out, so she felt embarrassed for not contributing anything.

She put down her card when it was time to pay the check. They dined like queens that night, and the bill was pretty enormous. It added up to a little over $1,000 between the six of them.

Embarrassingly, it declined.

While waiting in his car outside the restaurant, he got a call from his girlfriend, who was hiding in the restaurant bathroom after the card fiasco. She was humiliated.

