His Girlfriend Invited Herself Over For Dinner And Insisted He Cook Steak, But Then Refused To Help When He Said He Didn’t Know How And Got Upset That The Meal Didn’t Meet Her Standards

This 24-year-old guy has a girlfriend who is 25. And just yesterday, his girlfriend called him at about 6:00 p.m. while on her way home from work to say that she was going over to his place for dinner.

Apparently, his girlfriend was just feeling very tired and was not in the mood to cook dinner.

So, he told her that was fine and explained what he was cooking for dinner– mac and cheese, sausages, and frozen mixed vegetables.

“I know it’s not the best, but I’m a really unconfident cook,” he admitted.

He claimed that he’s just not very good at cooking. And he only began learning his way around the kitchen just recently.

That’s why he doesn’t really like cooking for other people because he is always worried that he will mess something up and the food will turn out bad.

Once he revealed his dinner plans to his girlfriend, though, she apparently had a completely different idea. In fact, she flat out said “no” to his dinner menu and claimed she was going to pick up steak, broccoli, and the ingredients for a special sauce– because that’s what she wanted for dinner.

Now, in the beginning, he was pretty hesitant about making all of that and really just wanted to stick to his original plan. After his girlfriend kept insisting on steak, though, he finally agreed, and his girlfriend brought all of the ingredients over.

Upon arriving, he wound up asking her for help because he honestly had no idea what he was doing.

