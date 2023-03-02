His Sister Asked Him If He Could Walk Her Down The Aisle At Her Wedding, But He Said No Because He Doesn’t Like How She Has Been Treating His Wife

When a bride-to-be is planning her wedding but for some reason won’t have either of her parents to walk her down the aisle, it’s sweet and ideal for her to walk down with another family member.

One guy was recently asked by his sister to walk her down the aisle at her upcoming wedding. But after the way she’s been treating his wife, he’s decided to back out of the wedding entirely.

A few years ago, his father passed away. His sister was 22-years-old when it happened. Now, she’s planning her upcoming wedding.

Since her dad can’t walk her down the aisle, she’s asked him to do it and asked his wife to be one of her bridesmaids.

But everything changed once they found out his wife was expecting and would be visibly pregnant during the wedding.

“As my wife’s pregnancy became visible, my sister would at times taunt her and make rude comments towards her,” he explained.

Suddenly, his sister started believing that his wife’s pregnancy would take attention away from her during every aspect of her wedding – including the ceremony.

For instance, at the bachelorette party, she accused his wife of ruining the fun and distracting everybody because she clearly wasn’t drinking.

As things progressed, his sister eventually told his wife she would no longer be one of her bridesmaids.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.