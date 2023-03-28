How To Give Your House A Mini Spring Refresh

As the days start getting longer again and the snow melts into puddles, it’s hard not to get excited for the new season to come. Spring cleaning is pretty annoying, though. All the dusting, disinfecting, and wiping down of appliances and furniture is unpleasant but necessary.

But after all that is done and over with, you can finally move on to the fun part–giving your home a brand-new look by revamping the decor. You don’t need to buy all new furniture or renovate entire rooms. Simply switching out small items can make a huge difference.

As we transition from winter to spring, here are some ways you can refresh your home to welcome in the warm weather.

Swap Out Your Bedding

Give your bedroom a fresh new look by switching out your thick blankets and heavy throw pillows for something lighter and brighter. Keep your winter bedding out of sight by storing them away in the closet or dresser.

Now that the temperatures are rising, we’re no longer going for a cozy vibe. Sheets with colorful floral patterns will help brighten up your space and make the room feel more open and inviting.

Invest in a New Plant

Incorporate some nature into your home by decorating with some greenery or a bouquet of flowers. Even the slightest touch of the outdoors will remind you that spring is taking place.

Nothing says fresh like an actual plant!

