How To Give Yourself The Trendy Fairy Nails Manicure

Get ready to go through another fairytale princess phase with these “fairy nails.” Fairy nails are glittery, sparkly, and absolutely radiant. Pixie dust, anyone?

This latest nail trend captures the essence and childhood nostalgia of the magical storybook world we so loved as kids but elevates it in a way that’s more appropriate and fitting for adult women.

Inspired by Hailey Bieber’s frosted glazed nails, the subtly shimmery fairy nails have become the must-have look for spring.

This season, it’s all about minimalism, simplicity, and sheer glitter, so the effortless design of the fairy nails is rather appealing.

Fairy nails are suitable to wear in professional settings. So if you tend to go for a shorter nail length, fairy nails are an excellent option. They’re also not flashy but still provide a soft glow that captivates the eye.

Since these nails don’t require a high level of skill, there’s no need to head to a nail salon to get the look.

With a single color, you can give yourself a fairy nail manicure at home, and here’s how. It’s as easy as waving a wand!

All you need to do is apply one to two coats of a shimmery polish, depending on how translucent you want your nails to appear, and layer a topcoat over it.

You can also start with a coat of a solid color of your choice, preferably something of a pastel shade.

