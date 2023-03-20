How To Know If You Have Cold Feet Or If They’re Maybe Just Not The Right Person For You To Tie The Knot With

Tying the knot is one of the biggest life decisions you will ever make. So, it is only natural to feel a bit nervous and suffer doubts as your wedding day approaches.

At the same time, though, it can be tough to navigate and distinguish whether you are simply experiencing “cold feet” or if you are having legitimate concerns about committing to your partner.

So, let’s break down a few key indicators you can use to assess if you are just feeling heightened anxiety or are seriously doubting putting a ring on it.

“Cold Feet” Or Serious Doubts?

Let’s start off by dispelling the myth that cold feet are a bad thing. Remember, we are human, and it is extremely common to feel a bit jittery with your ceremony around the corner.

Plus, some simple signs even suggest that these nervous feelings are not necessarily red flags.

For instance, you might just be feeling nervous about the wedding planning process– wondering if your timeline will go according to plan or if your guests will all get along. These are completely natural worries that both brides and grooms often experience before saying “I do.”

If you feel like you are repeatedly questioning whether you are making the right decision, though, that might be a different story.

Likewise, if you just have a gut feeling that something is not “right,” this may also be an indicator that you are feeling more than just some “pre-wedding jitters.”

