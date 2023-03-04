If You Want To Live Your Life To The Fullest, You Have To Accept These 5 Uncomfortable Truths

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Life can be exhilarating, inspiring, peaceful, and joyous. But it can also be messy, chaotic, complicated, and just plain uncomfortable.

While the latter may not sound all too pleasant, we have to remember that without the “bad,” we would never even be able to recognize or appreciate the “good.”

Balance is just a part of our human existence. And the sooner we can accept the messy and uncomfortable part of life, the sooner we can start living our lives to the fullest.

So, here are some inevitable and uncomfortable truths that every single person will encounter at one point or another– and your reminder to just accept them.

Falling In Love = Being Vulnerable

If you have been in (or are currently in) a relationship where you refused to open up, then I hate to break it to you– but you never really fell in love.

In order to truly make the jump and give your whole heart to somebody, there can’t be any red tape. You have to be transparent and willing to reveal all parts of yourself– both good and bad– while trusting that your suitor won’t shatter your heart.

Of course, there are no guarantees that you won’t get hurt. But that is literally the essence of being vulnerable: or being “susceptible to harm.”

