If You Want To Switch Up Your Easter Egg Hunt This Year, She Has A New Family Tradition For You

Easter egg hunts are a long-established tradition here in the United States. Even if you don’t celebrate Easter, chances are that you are familiar with the practice.

A gaggle of screaming kids excitedly clawing through the grass for brightly colored plastic eggs is one of the most common images that surface when Easter is brought up.

Although the annual Easter egg hunt is a custom everyone looks forward to, it can become pretty stale after so many years.

The kids have come to know all the good hiding spots, and the thrill of seeking, which is half the fun, is gone.

Are you ready to switch up your Easter egg hunt this year? Instead of filling eggs with candy and hiding them around the yard, consider this alternative to breathe some life back into any humdrum Easter routine.

TikTok user Mel Marie (@melanie.official) is sharing her special family tradition for Easter. The kids love it, and even the adults get in on it, too!

One thing stays the same, though. Her family’s custom still involves plenty of candy and chocolate.

In the viral video that has received over one million views, Mel Marie’s various family members can be seen emptying bags of candy all over their lawn.

Candy is flying in the air, and countless pieces are scattered throughout the grass and patio areas.

