Jellyfish Parenting Has Been Rising In Popularity, And Here’s Your Guide To What Exactly It Means

Since children do not come with guidebooks, parents often struggle with how to raise their kids “the right way.”

However, there is no set formula parents can follow that will automatically lead to the cultivation of well-rounded, successful kids.

If you’re trying to figure out what type of parent you want to be, you should know that there are three main parenting styles–authoritative, permissive, and authoritarian.

Recently, something called jellyfish parenting has been experiencing a rise in popularity. Jellyfish parenting falls under the category of permissive parenting, which is a style of parenting known for its lack of rules and discipline.

Jellyfish parents are all about going with the flow and rolling with the punches. They take a more laid-back approach and prioritize their kids’ happiness and well-being over all else.

Much like a jellyfish, parents who practice this parenting style are boneless and flexible. They don’t establish limits and give their kids the freedom to choose what they want to do.

The idea of jellyfish parenting centers around the fact that children’s schedules are often overbooked. They are lugged to and fro piano lessons, ballet, or soccer practice.

And most of these activities are imposed upon them by parents in an effort to make their children more well-rounded and successful.

However, rushing between several activities per day can be tiring and stressful for a child. Plus, they may not even truly enjoy the activities and are only fulfilling their parents’ wishes. So jellyfish parents want to avoid this by listening and agreeing to what their children really want to do.

