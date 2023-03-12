More And More TikTokers Are Talking About Platinum Birthdays, But What Are They?

Most people have heard of golden birthdays, and many have even celebrated one at some point in their lives.

Golden birthdays occur when the age you’re turning matches the day of the month of your birthday. But what are platinum birthdays?

Recently, more and more TikTokers are talking about platinum birthdays, and there’s been a lot of confusion over how to determine when this special birthday takes place, as well as what the actual definition of a platinum birthday is. So we’re here to clear that up.

A platinum birthday is celebrated when you turn the age of the last two digits of your birth year. So, for example, if you were born in 1990, you’ll celebrate yours when you turn 90.

What about 2005? Then, you would’ve hit this milestone at your fifth birthday party.

According to our calculations, anyone born after the millennium has already had theirs come and go. And for those of us born in the nineties, we’ll just have to cross our fingers and hope that we’re able to celebrate.

There’s also another way to judge when your platinum birthday might take place, although it differs from the official meaning of platinum birthday. It’s just a fun little twist on golden birthdays that some TikTok users have grown up hearing about.

So if you were born on July 23, your golden birthday would be when you turned 23. Therefore, your platinum birthday would be celebrated at the time you reach 32 years of age–flipping the “23” day.

But wait, there’s more! Now that we’ve covered platinum birthdays let’s move on to silver birthdays. A silver birthday refers to the year you turn the age of the month you were born. Since there are only twelve months, that means we have twelve options for celebrating.

