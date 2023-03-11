Move Over Corned Beef And Cabbage, Because BBQ Beef In A Cabbage Is A Unique Dinner Idea For Saint Patrick’s Day This Year

If you’re not sure where to start with making an Irish meal, you can’t go wrong with corned beef and cabbage. But with this recipe, there is a twist.

Instead of simmering in one pot on the stovetop or in a slow cooker, this version of the classic Irish dish is made on the grill.

Barbecued corned beef that sits in a cabbage bowl is a slightly unusual concoction, but it sure makes for a cheap and filling meal–just as the Irish intended.

TikToker @rufusteaguebbq is showing you how to make your own luck on the grill for the upcoming St. Patrick’s Day with this Irish-inspired recipe.

Ingredients:

-1 green cabbage

-1/4 white onion

-4 tablespoons of butter

-3 teaspoons of Rufus Teague meat rub

