Read This If You’re Planning On A Trip To D.C. To View The Famous Cherry Blossoms

Washington, D.C.’s cherry blossom season is upon us! It’s everyone’s favorite time in the city and draws in thousands of visitors across the country each spring.

If you’re planning on traveling to see the puffy pink blossoms, you better do it quickly. The blooms don’t last long. Here’s what you need to know about the cherry blossoms before packing your bags and heading to the nation’s capital.

The National Park Service is predicting that the famous cherry blossoms will reach full bloom by March 25, which is one of the earliest dates on record that the flowers have reached that phase.

Usually, the cherry blossoms start out white, then turn pink, opening up completely around the last week of March or the first week of April. But between D.C.’s penchant for spring rainstorms and other weather conditions, the peak bloom time can vary.

So how did D.C. become known for its cherry blossom trees? In 1912, Japan gifted the plants to the U.S. as a gesture of friendship between the two countries. This act of kindness is still celebrated today with the annual National Cherry Blossom Festival.

The festival is scheduled to run from March 18 to April 16 this year. Some of the main events include the opening ceremony, a kite festival, a parade, and PetalPalooza. Among the key events are fireworks, concerts, and special cherry blossom-themed exhibits.

Where are the flowers located? The largest collection of blooms surrounds the Tidal Basin, so of course, that’s a hot spot for all those hoping to catch a glimpse of the popular pink phenomenon.

It is recommended to visit the cherry trees at the Tidal Basin during the week or in the early morning. The weekend crowd makes it difficult to take in the sights and fully bask in the glory of nature. During the week, most D.C. residents are at work or school, thinning the number of people out and about.

And at sunrise, you’ll get to experience the quietest time at the Tidal Basin. Take a peaceful walk and soak in the serenity of the scenery. It’s also one of the best occasions to grab the perfect photo. There’s incredible lighting, and there won’t be hordes of tourists in the background of your pictures.

