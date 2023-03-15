She Agreed To Babysit For Her Best Friend’s Daughter And Even Brought Some Of Her Craft Supplies Over So They Could Do A Fun Activity Together, But When She Refused To Let Her Best Friend’s Daughter Keep Her Supplies, Her Best Friend Got Upset With Her

This 31-year-old woman has a best friend the same age as her named Riley, and not too long ago, Riley began a part-time job.

For several years, Riley was a stay-at-home mom, and her daughter Ella is currently 6-years-old. Since Riley has gone back to work, Riley has been struggling to find someone to care for Ella while she and her husband aren’t home.

Last weekend, Riley asked her if she could come to her house on Saturday and babysit Ella while she was working, and she said yes.

“I’ve been sort of the “cool aunt” ever since Ella was born,” she explained. “I typically will bring small gifts or activities whenever I know that I will be seeing her, which isn’t all that often. Ella is a smart and engaged kid, and I like to give her things that will interest her and keep her occupied.”

“One important piece of information here is that I’m a very crafty person. I have a small online store and also work with local businesses for selling and distributing small batches of my product – hand-painted wooden figurines.”

“I thought it might be fun to introduce Ella into my hobby/business, so I ended up bringing 10 unpainted figurines to choose from, a few tubes of acrylic paint, and some paint brushes.”

Ella picked out a turtle from her little figurines, and they got to work painting together. Ella was thrilled with this activity, and Ella had a ball.

When Riley got home, though, and it was time for her to head back to her place, she began packing her craft supplies up.

She packed up everything she had brought with her except the turtle that Ella had painted, which she was happy to let Ella keep.

