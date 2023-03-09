She Always Thought That Her Fiancé Was Trustworthy, But He Just Confessed To Secretly Meeting Up With His Ex For Lunch And He Claims He Was Seeking Closure

This 24-year-old girl has a fiancé the same age as her, and they have been with one another for the last 3 years.

In 5 months, they will be tying the knot, and she has to say that overall, they have a wonderful relationship.

Now, before she met her fiancé, he was in a relationship with a girl he met in high school. But then, after graduation, her fiancé got dumped, and this girl moved away to attend college, where she met another guy.

“I have met this girl on a handful of occasions when his high school friends get together, and at first, I felt very, very insecure about her because my fiancé always seemed so uncomfortable around her, so it made me think he still had feelings,” she explained.

“He told me over and over he did not, he just doesn’t know how to be her friend, which I totally understood, so I got over it.”

Well, a few days ago, her fiancé made a surprising confession. Apparently, his ex-girlfriend had reached out to him to see if he would like to get lunch.

He spent a few days debating if he should do this or not, but then he agreed to meet up with her.

Her fiancé never told her that he secretly met up with his ex, and he claims that he only did this because he was seeking closure.

“He says he struggled for days, not knowing what to do but decided that for his own mental health, he needed to go tell her he intended to propose to me, and he could never speak to her again for the sake of his relationship with me,” she said.

