She Announced Her Pregnancy At Her Mom’s Birthday Party, And Her Cousin Who Previously Bullied Her For Being A Teen Mom Got Up And Left

As someone who comes from a big family with a lot of first cousins, I’m so grateful that I feel like I’m best friends with every single one of them. It’s always a shame to see two cousins that don’t get along whatsoever, and this story is no exception.

One woman and her cousin have a long history of not getting along, and now their problems have only gotten much deeper as they’ve become adults.

The history between her and her cousin’s bad blood goes back to their high school years. She became pregnant at 17, right before she was going to graduate high school.

“I was subject to relentless bullying from classmates, teachers, and random adults,” she recalled.

“My cousin attended the same high school as me and was in the same year, and was considered popular among our peers. She was one of the people who bullied me most.”

Her cousin would torment her during their teenage years and use her pregnancy as an excuse to call her offensive names and say awful things. To make matters worse, her cousin’s mom, her aunt, would also join in on the bullying.

It got so bad that their family essentially split apart and cut ties with each other. Over the years, she dusted herself off and gave birth to a beautiful baby girl.

She got a college degree online while she and her boyfriend worked part-time jobs to support their daughter. Now, they’re married, their daughter is 6, and they have a new baby on the way.

She explained that during that time, her family eventually reconnected with her cousin and aunt for the sake of her grandparents. Although she still resents her cousin, she was thankful because she didn’t have to interact with her that much.

