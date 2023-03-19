She Asked Her Dad To Be A Part Of Her Wedding, But She’s Not Interested In Finding A Way To Include Her Stepdad

I’ve always respected couples that like to switch things up and go for a more non-traditional wedding ceremony.

Yet, one bride’s stepfather is hindering her plans for an exciting non-traditional wedding by getting upset over not being featured in the ceremony.

Her wedding is going to be filled with unique little twists. For instance, she will walk down the aisle with her dad before her fiancé walks down the aisle with his mom.

Then, at the reception, she’ll be doing the father-daughter dance with her dad while her fiancé does the mother-son dance with his mom at the same time. She had been making these plans for a while before getting the ‘okay’ from everyone.

Her dad was especially happy to hear about how involved he would be because he figured since she’s always been anti-tradition, he wouldn’t be involved in any father-of-the-bride duties whatsoever.

“I love my dad, and I thought it would be nice for us to do this while my fiancé and his mom have their moments,” she said. “The thing is, I do have a stepdad.”

Her stepdad has been part of her life since she was 4. Although she’s known him for so long, she’s never really seen him as a father figure.

Actually, she’s always found him to be a bit suffocating, as he’s tried to force his way into being her only dad in life multiple times. Once, he even told her birth dad to “leave them alone” so that he could take care of her family himself.

“My stepdad has always believed himself to be my primary father figure and that he and my mom were more important in my life and childhood than my dad,” she explained.

