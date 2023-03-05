She Didn’t Attend Her Boyfriend’s Graduation Ceremony Because He Didn’t Acknowledge The Sacrifices She Has Had To Make While He’s Been In Graduate School

This 30-year-old woman has a 34-year-old boyfriend whom she has been dating for the last 4 years.

Now, her boyfriend has been in a graduate school program since the day that she met him, and over the past few years, he has gone on to complete 2 different programs.

She is super proud that her boyfriend has worked to get 2 master’s degrees, as that is a big accomplishment.

“With that said, it has come at a great personal cost,” she explained. “We both work full time, and he does school most nights and weekends.”

“Despite living together, I rarely see him outside of short periods before and after work and late at night after his classes. I have sacrificed countless date nights, vacations, and quality time because his program was so demanding.”

“I also supported him through what seemed like constant stress and hurdles trying to get through his rigorous programs, lots of late nights being there for him and trying to make his life a bit easier.”

So, when her boyfriend failed to acknowledge her in his graduation announcement, she was crushed.

Her boyfriend issued thank yous to his classmates, his friends, and his family members without mentioning her at all.

Then, her boyfriend attended several graduation celebrations, yet he never invited her to come with him.

