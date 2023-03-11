She Found A Message Her Fiancé Sent To His Friend Saying He Was More Attracted To Her Personality Than Her Looks, And He Almost Dumped Her Because Of It

This 28-year-old woman is engaged to a man the same age as her named Dave, and they have been together for 4 years now.

One day while Dave was working, he asked her if she could do him a favor and email over a couple of things to him that were on his laptop that he had forgotten at their home.

She agreed to do this, and when she sat down in front of Dave’s laptop to send him the documents he had requested, she noticed a conversation Dave had open where he was chatting with his friend Paul.

She then saw her name amid the messages, and this definitely caught her attention. She knows it was wrong to go through Dave’s private messages, but she really wanted to know why they were discussing her.

“Paul messaged Dave about how he was more attracted to his wife’s looks than personality,” she explained.

“I scrolled up and saw Dave had said he was more attracted to my personality than my looks and nearly broke up with me early on in our relationship but stopped himself because looks weren’t important to him.”

“I was devastated when I read those messages as I had no idea my fiancé thought I wasn’t attractive.”

As soon as Dave got home from work, she confronted him. She informed him that she had come across his messages with Paul, and Dave began saying sorry to her.

Dave then started sobbing, and he insisted that he was in love with her and he never intended for her to find those messages.

