She Has A TikTok Series Dedicated To Teaching You How To Host Guests Just Like A French Person

Are you a lover of French culture? French people are known for living sophisticatedly, valuing meals, quality time with others, and taking it easy.

If you’ve ever been interested in channeling a French outlook on life, you might want to start by changing how you host gatherings and dinner parties.

You may know Manon Lagrève (@manonlagreve) from the ninth season of the famous British television series, The Great British Baking Show.

Today, she’s a writer and content creator, letting her viewers in on her life as a mother, cook, and Frenchwoman living in London.

Manon created a series on her TikTok page, filled with delectable-looking recipes, called ‘Host Like a French,’ where she teaches users about the traditions and recipes French people use when hosting guests.

Manon’s videos from this series perfectly capture French culture’s most aesthetically pleasing aspects, using fresh and tasty-looking ingredients, explaining certain practices, and speaking in her lovely French accent.

One of Manon’s most recent videos in the series teaches viewers how to make a popular Sunday dinner in French homes – “poulet frites,” or chicken and fries!

“Apparently, even Napolean always had roast chicken somewhere in his kitchen ready for a little munch,” says Manon in her video. “If you go to any boucherie (butcher) or market, you’re often gonna see these roast chicken just waiting for anyone to buy them.”

Manon preps her chicken for the oven by adding a lot of chopped onions, garlic, and herbs to the bottom of her roasting pan before slathering her chicken in a lot of butter and seasoning it with rosemary, salt, and pepper.

