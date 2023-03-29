She Has An Uplifting Message For Teens Out There That Life Really Does Get Better In Your 20s

Whoever said that high school was the best years of your life had to be wrong. If anything, it’s the most awkward time of any adolescent’s life.

High school years are filled with insecurities, acne, hierarchies, and unnecessary drama, leaving teenagers feeling lost, confused, and unsure about who they are and what they stand for.

It’s a period in our lives where we feel like we have to fit in and conform to what’s popular if we don’t want to be labeled as social outcasts. We’ve all been through it.

So if you’re currently in that stage now, and are worried that high school isn’t looking as good as the movies so far, just know that there is light at the end of the tunnel.

TikToker Sahar (@saharrooo) is in her twenties, and she has an uplifting message for all teens out there that life gets better in your twenties.

Being in your twenties is a whole different ballgame than being in your teen years. It’s a major transformation of life. But back then, Sahar was convinced that life stopped after your teen years were over.

“I remember when I was a teenager, like 17, 18, whatever, I thought that was the peak of life. I was like, after this, everything’s going downhill,” said Sahar.

Yes, life does get more serious in your twenties. You’ve got a full-time job and bills that need to be paid. Your parents aren’t there to pick up your slack anymore.

But there’s also a certain aspect of freedom that comes with it. For one, you earn “grown-up money” and can buy whatever catches your eye. No one’s telling you what to do with your money.

