She Just Got Divorced From Her Husband, And Now He’s Accusing Her Of Being Unreasonable Regarding Picking Up Their Kids

Getting a divorce is one of the most stressful life experiences a person can have, especially if they’re a parent. Things can get chaotic as a family adjusts to a new lifestyle post-divorce.

One of the hardest parts of getting divorced with children is working out a new schedule for visits.

One woman and her ex-husband are struggling with adapting to taking care of their two children after their recent decision to divorce.

She is 29 and has two kids, ages five and seven. She and her ex-husband Luke recently decided to get a divorce, and they’ve had issues with getting along.

However, they want to do the best they can to avoid fighting for the sake of their kids.

When they decided to split up, she explained that she “kicked him out” of their house, and he now lives in an apartment a few towns over.

Their original custody plan was to have the kids live with her during the school week and with their dad on the weekends.

They both work, but recently she’s had to stay at work for longer hours. So, she asked Luke if he could pick their kids up from school during the week and bring them to his apartment until she could take them home.

“The past few weeks, he’s needed to get them at least three of the five school days,” she explained. “Luke is saying I’m being unreasonable and need to be more respectful of his time.”

