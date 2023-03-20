She Orders Takeout When Her Children Are Sleeping So She Doesn’t Have To Share Her Food With Them, But Since The Father Of Her Children Found Out, He Called Her A Bad Mom For Doing This

This mom has 4 children, and whenever they climb into bed and go to sleep for the evening, she orders takeout on Doordash or Uber Eats.

She specifically waits until she knows her children are not awake so that she can order food without having to share any with them, and up until recently, she successfully kept this a secret.

Normally, she is up before her children are every morning, and when she does get up, she takes the evidence of her takeout and puts it in the trash, so they don’t know.

Well, one morning, her children got up before she did, and they instantly spotted the takeout bags.

Her children then woke her up and questioned her about what food she had ordered and if they could have some of it.

“I told them there was none left, and I ate it all last night and thought that would be the end of it, but after I dropped them off at their dad’s for the week (my children stay at their dad’s house 1 week out of the month rather than just doing weekends) my children’s father ended up spamming my phone with text messages accusing me of misappropriating my childrens’ funds he sends every month,” she explained.

Now, the father of her children gives her $100 every month per child that they have. This totals $400 a month that she receives from him, but it’s not that much money at all for her.

Even though the amount of money she gets from him to help with their children isn’t much, she doesn’t mind because he always steps in to purchase anything the children really need if there is a problem.

She does work in a daycare, and the money that she earns herself is the only money that she spends on the takeout she orders.

