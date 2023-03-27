She Realized That She Was Actually “The Other Woman” After Learning Her Boyfriend Was A Married M

Back in October, this 22-year-old woman met a 29-year-old guy named Bryan on Tinder. And apparently, they immediately clicked.

While they began dating, she did try to date other people. But, she realized that nothing else compared to the chemistry she and Bryan had.

So, by the time it was December, they were officially in a relationship together.

Bryan happened to be a single dad, though, meaning that their relationship was a large adjustment for both of them.

And since she did not get a ton of free time with Bryan, they would usually just meet up for a few hours each week.

Things soon became more serious, too, and she admitted that she had started to fall in love with him. At the same time, though, she realized that there were numerous red flags.

“I know that these are pretty obvious, but I really believed what stories he told me,” she prefaced.

For instance, at the beginning of the relationship, she had asked Bryan if he was married– because apparently, she just had a feeling that he was.

Bryan confirmed he was not married, though, and later filled her in on his past relationships. He revealed how he had been divorced twice and also had split custody of his child.

