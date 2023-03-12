She Wants Her Own Bedroom In The 3-Bedroom Home She Is Buying With Her Fiancé, But Her Fiancé Wants To Use The 2 Extra Rooms As A Home Office And A Home Gym

This 24-year-old woman recently got engaged to her 25-year-old fiancé. And now, in anticipation of their wedding, they will be moving into a three-bedroom house together in just a few months.

Recently, though, the topic of how they will divvy up the rooms has become a major point of contention.

She revealed how she never actually had her own bedroom growing up. Plus, in her current apartment, she has been sharing a room with a roommate in order to save some money.

Due to this reality, she has always felt like she needed to share her personal space.

“And I felt guilty when I wanted to be alone in my room but couldn’t since someone else was in there,” she recalled.

This means that the only time she ever truly had a room all to herself was when her sibling or roommate would be away from home. Even then, though, she still did not really feel like she had a space that was entirely hers.

So, when it came time to speak with her fiancé about the use of their new home’s spare bedroom, she decided to voice what she really wanted.

More specifically, she mentioned how she hoped to turn the spare bedroom into a bedroom just for herself that she could use whenever she wanted to be alone.

Her fiancé was pretty confused by this, though, and claimed that he had planned to turn the spare bedroom into an at-home gym instead.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.