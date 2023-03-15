She Went Back To Her Dorm Room To Cool Off Before Her Mom And Stepdad’s Wedding After Her Stepdad Yelled At Her

As beautiful as most wedding ceremonies are, the preparation leading up to them can be totally chaotic. I mean, what’s a wedding without a little drama?

Whether it concerns venue disasters, dress mishaps, or family blowouts, it always feels like at least one thing has to go wrong while preparing for a wedding.

One woman recently got into a nasty fight with her stepdad on the morning of her parents’ wedding, and it started with an issue that I never dreamed of associating with wedding drama. Instead, it involves chickens and a pressure sprayer.

She’s a college student whose mom and stepdad have been together for nine years but recently decided to officially tie the knot. They decided to have an extremely small ceremony at their home, with only a handful of family members there to act as witnesses to their marriage.

However, even the smallest of ceremonies can cause stress.

When she went to their house on the morning of the wedding to help set up, she found her stepdad pressure spraying the home’s veranda because their chickens had left a mess on it.

The pressure to finish up was on, as they were running out of time before the ceremony was due to start.

“He’s the only one who knows how to use the pressure sprayer, and he was ranting about how my mother and I were lazy for not learning how to use it,” she recalled.

She pointed out that if he weren’t doing the pressure spraying, he’d probably be running around doing the same tasks their other family members were doing anyway.

