She Went On A Date With A Guy Who Fully Expected Her To Pay For Everything, But Then He Stole $200 From Her

Bad dates are all too common, and they happen to the best of us. But have you ever been on a date with a guy who expected you to pay but then stole your money? TikToker Livi (@sheislivi) has, and she’s sharing the story of her worst date ever.

So Livi had been talking to a guy named Edwin for about three weeks, and they had gone on two dates together so far.

Livi got the impression that he was a really nice guy, mainly because after their first date, he dropped off champagne and roses at her apartment for her birthday. Seems like the perfect gentleman, right?

However, when Edwin and Livi began to plan for their third date, Livi was in for an unpleasant surprise.

Apparently, Edwin expected her to pay and plan for their date this time around and claimed it was her turn to pamper him.

She booked one of her favorite sushi spots, but she was not at all happy about the situation.

“I would not mind paying for a date if I was in a relationship with somebody. Not when I’m going on the third date, and you’re supposed to impress me…,” ranted Livi.

When it came time for the date, things were going well until Edwin said he would specifically order a fancy drink since she was paying for it.

Finally, Livi decided to express her discomfort with his behavior. She explained how she was used for her money in her past relationships, so his actions triggered some troublesome memories.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.