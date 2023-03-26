She Went On A First Date With a Guy To See A Movie, And It Turned Into A Horror Story

TikToker Trissity Jane (@realtrissityjane) is sharing a dating horror story where she went on a first date with a guy to the movies.

So first, Trissity explains that the guy who asked her out was extremely attractive. He was exactly her type, so of course, she accepted his invitation. But then, he suggested they see a movie together, which was red flag number one.

“I know what you’re thinking ’cause I was thinking the same thing. A movie on a first date? How are we supposed to get to know each other?” said Trissity in her video.

“Plus, it’s kinda sketch because we all know why boys want to go see movies with girls,” she continued.

On the day of the date, Trissity drove herself to the movie theater. It was a half an hour’s drive to the theater for her since her date wanted to choose a location that was closer to his house. And honestly, that’s pretty inconsiderate.

Trissity arrived at the theater at 11:15 in the morning, which was the time they had agreed upon. After fifteen minutes had passed, there was still no sign of him, and he did not respond to her phone calls or text messages.

At this point, the movie was about to begin. Finally, he texted her that he was running late and would be there in five minutes.

Another fifteen minutes later, he showed up at last. And what do you know? He looked horrible and nothing like the cute guy she was expecting.

“I’m not going to lie to you guys…he looked like he literally just rolled out of bed,” imparted Trissity.

