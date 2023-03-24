She’s Fed Up With Her Mother-In-Law’s Possessiveness Over Her Husband And Children

I’ve heard before that some mothers-in-law can be extremely smothering. Unfortunately, there are many women out there who have been intimidated by their boyfriend or husband’s mother.

One woman is fed up with her mother-in-law after she’s been possessive over her husband and now their children as well.

She’s 25 and has a 4-year-old son with her husband. They’re expecting their second baby in a few months. She’s been with her husband since they were teenagers and noticed over the years that his mother was always strangely jealous of their relationship. But things got worse when they had their son.

The odd behavior from her mother-in-law started during her pregnancy. Her mother-in-law would often say things like “my baby.” Sometimes she would accidentally refer to the baby as her son’s ‘brother.’

When her son was a baby, her mother-in-law became very possessive.

During his newborn days, her mother-in-law always wanted time alone with her son. If she told her no, she’d get offended.

“She would always say that grandma loves him more than his parents do,” she recalled.

“She would kick up a giant stink whenever she wasn’t able to take him out alone. She never wanted to spend time with him around us.”

When they would all go on walks together, her mother-in-law would grab the stroller and say, “I’ll push my baby.” In public, she’d never correct strangers who thought she was his mother. Whenever her mother-in-law is around, it’s always about her. She demands her grandson’s constant attention when they’re together.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.