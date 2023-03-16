She’s Planning A Trip Home Alone And Not Taking Her Boyfriend With Her Because She Can’t Afford The Expensive Hotel He Wants To Stay At And Expects Her To Help Pay For

Some couples need help finding a compromise when it comes to paying for certain shared expenses. Different couples prioritize different things, and it takes many a long time to figure out a financial system that works for them.

One woman recently got into an argument with her boyfriend over trip expenses, and she’s feeling overwhelmed by the entire experience.

She’s 31-years-old and lives with her boyfriend, who is 39. He has a significantly better salary and makes five times more than her.

They split their rent so that he pays 60% and she pays 40%. They pay for their individual cars and shopping expenses.

Her boyfriend loves traveling and often wants to stay in nice hotels. So he typically chooses places he’d like to go and pays for both their plane tickets and hotel rooms.

A while ago, she had a specific travel request and wanted to visit her family. Since it was her idea, he asked if she could buy her own plane ticket. She figured that was fine and paid for it.

Then, he decided he would go but wanted them to travel first class, so he covered the extra charge for their special upgrades.

Now, she’s ready to visit home for an entire week, which she hasn’t done in a long time. When she asked her boyfriend if he’d like to go, he said no. That was alright with her, as her mom offered to buy her a plane ticket.

So she figured when she got home, she would stay with her mom in her one-bedroom apartment, which of course, is free.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.