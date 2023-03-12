She’s Sharing Exactly How She Makes Her Own Dry Shampoo Right At Home

Dry shampoo is incredibly useful for freshening up your hair between washes. It’s an instrumental product that results in cleaner-looking, fluffier hair.

But the continual application can lead to your scalp feeling clogged up with chemicals and often leaves you with limp locks at the end of the day.

TikToker Shelby Wright (@itsshelbywright) has a clean, homemade alternative for dry shampoo made with all-natural ingredients.

And it works for every hair color! She also demonstrates two different ways you can apply the dry shampoo to your hair.

You’ll need only four common household ingredients: cornstarch, baking soda, cacao powder, and an essential oil to bring this dry shampoo to life.

Start by scooping two heaping tablespoons of cornstarch into a bowl. Then, add baking soda and cacao powder.

The cacao powder will prevent the mixture from standing out too much in your hair, especially if you have darker roots. You can add as much as you need to, depending on your hair color.

Next, squeeze in a few drops of an essential oil. Shelby uses peppermint oil in her video. In the past, she has used lavender and frankincense. You can use any scent you want; just choose your favorite.

Combine the ingredients, and then it’ll be ready to do its job. To apply the dry shampoo to your hair, grab a clean, fluffy makeup brush and tap the mixture into the oily parts of your hair.

