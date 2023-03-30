She’s Urging You To Always Trust Your Instincts After She Had A Chilling Experience With A Guy In The Woods

Do you have that little voice inside your head that tells you to beware even when you can’t explain it logically?

Women typically have a strong sense of knowing when something feels off.

However, we are taught to ignore it because it’s often dismissed as an irrational feeling, with people, particularly men, telling us that we’re just being “paranoid” or “crazy.”

This constant criticism can cloud our judgment and make us doubt ourselves and our inner voices. But for countless years, our instincts have aided and protected us in our many endeavors.

By following your intuition, you can save yourself from harm. So next time you sense something is amiss, listen to what your inner voice is telling you instead of blocking it out.

TikTok creator Kelly (@kelly_t_23) is emphasizing that women should always trust their instincts after an incident occurred where a man followed her in the woods.

More often than not, that funny feeling is spot-on.

Kelly was hiking by herself on a local trail when she passed a man on a bike. As she walked past the biker, she experienced a gut feeling telling her to leave immediately and to be extra cautious of her surroundings.

So she walked back to her car and locked the doors. While she was driving away, she spotted the biker hiding behind a tree, watching her go.

