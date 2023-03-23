Should You Walk Down The Aisle If You Aren’t 100% Sure? Spouses Share Their Horror Stories After They Didn’t Trust Their Guts

This man and his girlfriend have been together for three years. And so far, he feels like they have a pretty good relationship.

Given that they have been together for a decent amount of time now, though, he believes his relationship is getting to the point where they need to think about taking the next step. In other words, marriage.

But honestly, he was candid about his feelings toward his girlfriend.

“I am not 100% sure if this is the right person for me,” he admitted.

On paper, he claimed that his girlfriend checks every single box. For some reason, though, there is still a nagging feeling in the back of his mind telling him that perhaps his girlfriend is not meant to be his lifelong partner.

He detailed how in life, he tends to be overly cautious and very pessimistic– which he realizes might be spilling over into his relationship. Like whenever he buys a car, it takes him a year to figure out if a specific vehicle meets his needs before he makes a decision.

“She does make me happy, we have great conversations, we make up for each other’s preferences, I never dreaded coming home or seeing her, and we go to each other for support,” he reflected about his girlfriend.

At the same time, though, he wishes some things were different. For instance, he wishes his girlfriend was more touchy, romantic, and a bit more playful and spontaneous as opposed to rigid.

He wishes they could hit up a bar from time to time, enjoy a few drinks, and stay out late. His girlfriend, though, is the kind of person who reportedly needs to be in bed by 11:00 p.m.

