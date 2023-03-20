Sorry For The Bad News, But Here Are 10 Ways You Can Tell If You’re Just Being Used In Any Relationship

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Nobody likes to feel like they are being manipulated, and nobody likes to feel as if they are just being used.

It can be challenging to tell if you’re being used in a relationship – and sometimes, it is painfully apparent. But, unfortunately, we aren’t aware we are being used until it is too late.

Being used can mean a lot of things. It can be in a financial sense, a physical sense, an emotional sense, or even a spiritual sense.

Someone could use you for many reasons – from subtle to highly toxic. But being used is a sign of disrespect.

To help you avoid being used by people who claim to love you, here are 10 signs to look for to spot someone who is just using you as a means to an end. If most of these sound familiar, it’s time for you to leave.

#1: They are often asking for favors.

Friends ask friends for help from time to time. That is normal in most friendships. It’s normal to lean on friends and family in times of hardship. However, if they always depend on you, it may be a sign they are using you as a crutch.

There is a difference between the friend who genuinely needs help vs. the friend who has a high-paying job but somehow always needs to borrow money from you and takes forever to pay you back (if they do at all).

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.