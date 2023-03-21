These Mini Baked Potatoes Are Small, They’re Cute, And They Make The Perfect Appetizers For Your Next Party

If you need an easy, healthy appetizer or side dish, these mini baked potatoes are your best friend. Don’t let their size fool you!

Though they may be little, they taste fiercely delicious and can feed a hungry crowd without fail.

Plus, everything just tastes better when it’s small and cute.

Complete with a generous dose of sour cream, chives, and bacon, these bite-sized potatoes feature the same ingredients as the classic, regular-sized baked potato.

Baking mini potatoes in the oven gives them a nice, crispy exterior and make them soft and fluffy on the inside.

TikToker Sierra Georgitsis (@spoonfulofsi) is demonstrating how to make the miniature baked potatoes. There’s no peeling or mashing involved, so luckily, that means it’s mostly a pretty hands-off dish.

And what’s more! Her video has gained over three million views, so as you can see, this appetizer is popular with the masses.

If you want to hop on the bandwagon, try this recipe out for yourself!

First, place the baby potatoes into a large bowl and drizzle olive oil all over them. Then, toss the potatoes to coat them evenly with the oil and add a pinch of salt.

Pour the potatoes onto a baking sheet and bake them at 375 degrees Fahrenheit for thirty minutes. Next, fry a few strips of bacon and prepare a mixture of chives and sour cream.

