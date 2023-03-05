This Divorce Lawyer Is Sharing His First Date Test That You Can Use To See If Someone Is Entitled

It’s an unspoken rule that men should cover the costs of a date. But for one lawyer, it’s not just proper dating etiquette. It’s also a way for men to assess what kind of person their date is.

Justin Lee (@jleejd) is a divorce lawyer based in Toronto, and he shared a now-viral video on TikTok telling men to offer to pay on first dates to check if the other person is “entitled.” According to him, it’s the best litmus test.

“When us guys take an issue with paying on the first date, the issue isn’t tied to the number of dollars that we’re spending at the end of the day,” explained Justin.

“The issue is when we end up paying for someone who has this real sense of entitlement, like this expectation that we will pay. That’s precisely why we need to always pay,” he continued.

Often, the person you’re dating may very well be the one you end up marrying. And at the end of the day, you don’t want to be with someone who doesn’t appreciate or respect you.

So when you’re on a first date and pull out your wallet to pay, observe the other person’s behavior. If your date simply sits there, expecting you to foot the bill, then you know the person across from you feels entitled to you and your money.

And Justin claims that that is not a quality you would want in your significant other. For a low price of $20, $30, or $40, you can determine whether you should continue the relationship.

It’s much better than shelling out thousands of dollars for a divorce later on.

The video sparked a debate in the comments section, with some TikTok users in total agreement and others who brought up solid opposing points.

