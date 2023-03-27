This Life Coach Is Explaining Why A Perfectly Healthy Relationship Can Feel Boring To You

One of the most common misconceptions about attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) is that it’s a disorder of childhood and that most kids outgrow it when they reach adulthood.

However, long-term studies have shown that ADHD can persist past the adolescent years. It doesn’t simply disappear once you hit the age of 18.

This myth has caused many adults to go through much of their lives without ever realizing that ADHD is the reason why they struggle with things like relationships.

Do you have a hard time maintaining relationships? A life coach on TikTok named Claire (@modernhippiemindset) is shedding light on how people with ADHD might feel bored and unfulfilled in a healthy relationship.

Claire is one of those adults who received a diagnosis of ADHD later in life. But before she knew that ADHD was at the root of her relationship problems, she almost lost the love of her life all because of boredom.

People with ADHD have a tendency to get bored or restless more quickly than those who don’t have it.

So when the rush from new love wears off and the relationship starts to become more comfortable and predictable, boredom sets in.

They might end the relationship and seek out someone else for that exciting and interesting spark that typically takes place at the beginning of a new fling.

As a result, they are more likely to find themselves in unhealthy relationships than those without ADHD.

