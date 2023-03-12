This Professional Nail Artist Is Showing You How You Can Do Your Own Negative Space Manicure

Getting your nails professionally done in a salon is an experience that will have you walking out feeling like a brand-new woman.

However, we don’t always have the time or the funds for perfectly polished tips.

So the only logical thing to do is to paint them yourself! DIY manicures have always been a thing, but they have become even more of a common practice ever since the pandemic.

During lockdown, we were forced to do our own nails at home. And many of us have continued the habit now, years later.

If you didn’t get into nail art during the pandemic and are interested in learning how to give yourself salon-quality nails from the comfort of your home, then you’re in the right place.

Or if you’re looking for a cool new pattern to try out on your nails, there’s room for you here, too.

Sigourney Nuñez (@nailartbysig) is a nail artist from Los Angeles, and she’s showing TikTok how to do what she calls “negative space nails.” It’s a design that looks unique and complicated but is actually super easy to achieve.

First, cover your nails with a clear base coat. Lots of people tend to skip this part, but I would advise against it. Base coats are a fundamental step in the polish process as they provide the foundation for how your nails will turn out.

The base coat functions as a protective barrier between your nails and the polish. It also helps prevent your natural nails from getting stained.

