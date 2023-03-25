To Photoshop Or Not To Photoshop Your Guests In Wedding Photos

With advancements in photo technology– and an increasing pressure to curate “perfect” photos for social media– brides and grooms around the globe have turned to platforms like Photoshop for the editing of their wedding photos.

While the use of image editing software does have its benefits, though, there are often some overlooked downsides– particularly regarding the debate about whether or not you should photoshop guests.

So, should you or should you not ask your photographer to alter images from your big day? Let’s discuss the pros and cons.

Pros Of Photoshopping Your Wedding Photos

One of the most significant advantages of Photoshop is the ability to remove any unwanted objects or people from pictures.

Let’s say a photobomber got in the background of your photo or a guest inadvertently walked into the edge of a beautiful shot.

In these instances, photographers can use handy editing software to remove these blemishes without actually altering the focus of the image.

Photoshop can also be used to correct minor flaws that might have been missed during the photoshoot.

For instance, if a bride’s makeup begins to wear off by the end of the evening, photographers can touch up any blemishes or smudges to ensure the final pictures look flawless.

