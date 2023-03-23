Whether You Love Kelsea Ballerini’s Music Or Not, Here Are 5 Things You Can Learn From Her Very Ugly Breakup

After nearly five years of marriage, country singer Kelsea Ballerini and her now ex-husband Morgan Evans decided to call it quits. Their recent divorce was messy, ugly, and not without emotional turmoil.

Since the divorce, Kelsea has released “Rolling Up the Welcome Mat,” a series of songs detailing the entirety of her relationship with Morgan.

Morgan had also published a song called “Over For You,” which directly contradicted her side of the story. So as you can see, country music fans are in a frenzy over the ensuing drama.

While celebrity breakups are mainly a source of gossip and entertainment for many people, there is still a lot we can learn from them.

In an interview on the Call Her Daddy podcast, Kelsea spilled all the specifics about what went down between her and Morgan Evans. Here’s everything we learned from Kelsea’s split to avoid making the same mistakes in our own relationships.

Always Listen To Your Gut

There have probably been countless times when you’ve ignored what your intuition tells you because you don’t want to face the music.

But your instincts are usually right, and no matter how much you might try to bury your feelings, they will always emerge again.

Your gut signals to you when something is not quite right about a relationship. So learn to listen to your gut because that’s how you can stay true to yourself.

