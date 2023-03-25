You Can Actually Grow Hydrangeas From Just A Cutting, And All You Need Are A Pair Of Sharp Garden Shears To Get Started

Every gardener has to try cultivating hydrangeas at least once in their life. There’s nothing quite like a long row of shrubs blooming with colorful clusters of fluffy flowers.

However, buying enough plants to create that jaw-dropping magnificent display can be costly. Luckily, starting new plants from cuttings of hydrangeas you already have is relatively easy to do.

If you want to add more hydrangeas to your garden without spending the money, here’s how you can propagate the blooms from cuttings and enjoy even more of them in your garden. All you need are a healthy plant and a pair of sharp shears to get started!

The best times to take cuttings from a hydrangea are in late spring or early summer. Take cuttings in the morning when the stems are still full of water.

Choose a light green stem that has new growth. Even better if you can pick one that hasn’t flowered yet that season.

Avoid selecting stems that are currently flowering because the plant’s energy will go toward keeping the bloom alive rather than focusing on root development.

Then, trim away any leaves on the lower part of the cutting. You don’t want the leaves to be buried under the soil as this could attract disease.

After you take some cuttings, keep them moist until you’re ready to plant them. Hydrangea cuttings can’t grow well in water, so you’ll have to insert them into a high-quality, well-draining potting mix.

Fill a large pot with soil to fit several cuttings. Next, slightly dampen the bottom end of each cutting and dip them into a rooting hormone to help boost root development. It also limits the chances of disease.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.