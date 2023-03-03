You Can Actually Grow Tomato Plants Right Inside Your Home, And Here’s How

Few things can compare to the taste of biting into a juicy summer tomato. So when the weather cools down, there’s a sense of despair at having to wait until next year for more.

But that problem can be solved by growing your own tomato plants right inside your home! You’ll be able to have garden-fresh tomatoes all year long. Here’s what you need to do to grow tomatoes indoors successfully.

Sunlight

Tomato plants need full sun to grow, which means eight to ten hours of natural sunlight per day. The ideal spot for your potted tomatoes is next to a bright south-facing window. Rotate the pots frequently so that the plants grow evenly.

If your home lacks direct sunlight, you will need to supplement it with artificial light. Tomatoes that use artificial light will need sixteen to eighteen hours of light per day. Install grow lights that are one to two inches above your tomato seedlings.

Tomatoes are warm-season crops, and luckily, most homes are kept at the perfect temperature for them to thrive–70 to 75 degrees Fahrenheit.

Pollination

One of the downsides of growing tomatoes indoors is the absence of pollinators. Without the bees to do the job, you’ll have to take care of it yourself to get the plants to grow fruit.

Use a small paintbrush or cotton swab to transfer pollen from one flower to the next. Or you can place a small oscillating fan in the area to act as a wind source to spread the pollen around.

