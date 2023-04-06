A Guide For Writing Your Own Wedding Vows

If your wedding is racing around the corner, you may be starting to panic about one of the most important parts of your big day: your vows.

Sure, you could always use traditional wedding vows to express your intentions for your marriage. But couples are increasingly opting to write their own declarations of love and promises.

There’s no denying that summing up your entire past– and future dreams for your relationship– is a massive undertaking. Honestly, though, the time and effort spent on writing your own vows will be well worth it.

You will be given a chance to tell the story of your relationship in words that are entirely your own. You can also give your beloved wedding guests a sneak peek into your life while authentically sharing your own perspective with your partner.

Still, beginning to write such intimate vows can be seriously intimidating. That’s why we’ve outlined how you can get started, as well as a few tips for how to make your vow writing less stressful.

Guide To Writing Wedding Vows

If you have ever heard traditional wedding vows, you probably realized that they tend to be pretty structured. While writing your own, though, you can take creative liberties and feel free to make them as structured or as free-flowing as you want.

So, you can use this guide to inspire your vows– but you shouldn’t feel pressured to touch on any of these points in a particular order.

With that being said, let’s discuss one of the most common wedding vow mistakes: forgetting to say “I love you.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.